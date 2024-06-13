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Southern Telecom Expands Recall of Lomi Waxing Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Additional Model and Reported Incidents

  • Recalled Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit (LOMB2004PK)
  • Model number LOMB2004PK is printed on the bottom of the wax warmer
  • Recalled Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit (LOMB2003PK)
Name of Product:
Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits
Hazard:

The roll-on warmers’ power cord can overheat and short circuit, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 25, 2026
Units:

About 14,700 (Southern Telecom previously recalled the waxing kits on June 13, 2024)

Consumer Contact

Southern Telecom toll-free at 888-959-0944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@customersupport123.com, or online at https://southerntelecom.com/recall-2026-05-14/ or www.southerntelecom.com and click on “Recall: LOMB2004PK Roll-On Waxing Kit” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit with Wax Cartridge & Wax Strips, model numbers LOMB2003PK and LOMB2004PK. The recalled boxed kits included a handheld wax warmer, a wax cartridge, wax strips, a power cord and a user’s manual. The Lomi logo is printed on the front of the white and pink warmer and on the outside of the product packaging. The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the wax warmer.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled waxing kits immediately and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the kits by unplugging the warmer’s electrical cord, cutting it in half, and upload a photo of the destroyed product, showing the cut electrical cord, to https://support.customersupport123.com/hc/en-us/requests/new. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.

Incidents/Injuries:

Southern Telecom has received two additional reports of the warmer power cord overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ross, DD's, Variety Wholesalers and Burlington stores nationwide from February 2025 through December 2025 for about $13.
Importer(s):

Southern Telecom Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-576
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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