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Diamond Wipes International Recalls CVS Health Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled CVS Health Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes
Name of Product:
CVS Health Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes
Hazard:

The recalled medicated wipes contain lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the wipes is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents of the wipes are ingested by young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 02, 2026
Units:

About 75,315

Consumer Contact

CVS at 800-746-7287 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, email at customercare@cvs.com, or online at www.cvs.com/retail/help/recalls or www.cvs.com and click on Help Center and then click Recalls and Withdrawals for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CVS Health Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes. The pain-relieving wipes were sold in boxes of 20 individually wrapped packets of flushable wipes. The CVS Health logo, a yellow heart, “Rapid Pain Relief” and “Medicated Hemorrhoidal Wipes” is printed on the front of the packet and the box.

Remedy:

Consumers should secure the wipes out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact CVS for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to return unopened packets of wipes with the retail box packaging to any CVS store.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
CVS and CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide and online at www.cvs.com from April 2020 through April 2026 for about $16.
Manufacturer(s):
Diamond Wipes International, Inc. of Chino, California
Retailer:

CVS Health, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-593

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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