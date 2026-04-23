Autobrush Recalls Sonic Pro Children’s Toothbrush Boxes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

The recalled delivery boxes violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell and coin batteries because they contain a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, posing an ingestion hazard. The packaging also does not bear the required warning labels for products containing such batteries as required by Reese’s Law. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.
About 48,000
Autobrush toll-free at 844-656-3217 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall-support@autobrush.com, or online at tryautobrush.com/pages/recall or www.tryautobrush.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Autobrush’s Sonic Pro Kids toothbrush boxes used as packaging for delivering children’s toothbrushes. The electric toothbrushes consist of a u-shaped mouthpiece and a plastic base with an animal’s face that matches the model’s name: Unity the Unicorn, Lenni the Lion, Harley the Hippo and Danny the Dino. The light-up, musical toothbrushes have a built-in timer and three brush settings and were sold with a USB cable, a magnetic plug and decoration stickers inside a cardboard delivery box. The delivery box’s white tray has a speaker with a coin cell battery on the underside. Additionally, “autobrush KIDS,” the toothbrush’s model name and an animal image that corresponds to the model are printed on the box.
Consumers should stop using the boxes for the toothbrushes immediately, take them away from children and contact Autobrush for a $5 refund in the form of store credit. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with permanent marker on the box and send a photo of the marked box to recall-support@autobrush.com. Consumers should then dispose of the box.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Lander Enterprises LLC, dba Autobrush, of Miami, Florida
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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