Autobrush Recalls Sonic Pro Children’s Toothbrush Boxes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the boxes for the toothbrushes immediately, take them away from children and contact Autobrush for a $5 refund in the form of store credit. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with permanent marker on the box and send a photo of the marked box to recall-support@autobrush.com . Consumers should then dispose of the box.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.