Pacific Cycle Recalls Pacific Kids’ Igniter and Pacific Bubble Pop 20-Inch Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The bicycle’s handlebar can become loose during use, posing a fall hazard.
About 147,000
Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@pacific-cycle.com or online at www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls/ or www.pacific-cycle.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two models of 20” Pacific Kids’ Bicycles. The Pacific Igniter has red with white and black accent colors and the word “Igniter” on the downtube and the Pacific Bubble Pop has pink with blue and black accent colors and the words “Bubble Pop” on the downtube. The model numbers 201230TG, 201231TG are located on the seat tube where it meets the bottom bracket.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bicycles and contact Pacific Cycle to receive a free repair kit, which will contain a bolt, nut, washer and grease packet with instructions to apply grease to the bolt.
The firm has received 23 reports of incidents of the bicycle’s handlebars becoming loose during use. Ten injuries involving bruising and abrasions have been reported.
Pacific Cycle Inc., of Madison, Wisconsin
