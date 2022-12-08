 Skip to main content

Ortal Recalls Gas Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Traditional 90 and Traditional 110 Gas Fireplaces
Hazard:

Improper installation of the fireplaces can lead to problems with heat release and/or ventilation, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 08, 2022
Units:

About 400

Consumer Contact

Ortal at 800-238-7000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.ortalheat.com/productrecall or www.ortalheat.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ortal’s direct vent gas fireplaces installed by professionals, with model names Traditional 90 (TR90) and Traditional 110 (TR110) TR. The fireplaces have a black finish and run on natural gas and propane gas. Model TR90 measures about 43.5 inches wide, 37.5 inches high and 24.5 inches deep; and model TR110 measures about 48.5 inches wide, 37.5 inches high and 24.5 inches deep. Model number US90XXTRP1SNXLXX or US110XTRP1SNXLXXX is on the rating plate located on the bottom of the fireplace near the valve control.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireplaces until they have been in contact with Ortal or their authorized Ortal dealer to determine whether their fireplace needs a retrofit plate. A retrofit plate will only be installed if the fireplace is positioned on a wooden base or floor. Ortal is directly contacting all known dealers, installers, distributors, homeowners, and any other individuals that purchased or installed the recalled products. Ortal will install a retrofit plate and provide an inspection free of charge to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of incorrect fireplace installation,  all resulting in fires, causing property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized dealers and professional installers nationwide from May 2016 through February 2020 for between $5,600 and $6,200.
Importer(s):

Ortal USA Inc., of Columbus, Ohio

Manufactured In:
Israel
Recall number:
23-065
