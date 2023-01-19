NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Shanghai Xunao Elevator; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Shanghai Xunao Elevator for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Shanghai Xunao Elevator a photo of the destroyed garment at chenye1964@163.com . Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. Shanghai Xunao Elevator and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.