NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Changshu Lingshang Trading; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
www.newcosplay.net/pages/product-recalls
This recall involves Changshu Lingshang Trading Co. LTD NewCosplay branded children’s button-up, long-sleeved, one-piece sleepwear garments. The garments are made of 100% polyester and were sold in size 5 in a yellow chicken character print. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and “NEWCOSPLAY.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Changshu Lingshang Trading Co. LTD for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Changshu Lingshang Trading Co. LTD a photo of the destroyed garment at chengye19642012@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
Changshu Lingshang Trading Co. LTD, of China
