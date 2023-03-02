 Skip to main content

Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Sold by Ouwoer Direct (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmet
  • White label inside helmet showing production date 202201
Name of Product:
Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 02, 2023
Units:

About 120

Consumer Contact

Ouwoer Direct collect at 213-583-9060 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at Ouwoer@hotmail.com or online at the Ouwoer Direct page on Amazon.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmets with production date 202201. The helmets are red with black straps and a black buckle. The production date is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Ouwoer Direct for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, then email a photo of the helmet with the straps cut off to Ouwoer@hotmail.com as proof of destruction. Consumers should dispose of the recalled helmets after submitting proof of destruction. Ouwoer Direct is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Huizhou Lanova Outdoor Product Company, of China
Retailer:

Xiamen Ouwoer Trading Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-730

