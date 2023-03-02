Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com; Sold by Ouwoer Direct (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 120
Ouwoer Direct collect at 213-583-9060 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at Ouwoer@hotmail.com or online at the Ouwoer Direct page on Amazon.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ouwoer Kids Bike Helmets with production date 202201. The helmets are red with black straps and a black buckle. The production date is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Ouwoer Direct for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, then email a photo of the helmet with the straps cut off to Ouwoer@hotmail.com as proof of destruction. Consumers should dispose of the recalled helmets after submitting proof of destruction. Ouwoer Direct is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Xiamen Ouwoer Trading Co. Ltd., of China
