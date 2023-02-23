More than 1.2 Million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles Recalled by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.