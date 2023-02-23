 Skip to main content

More than 1.2 Million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles Recalled by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

Name of Product:
Mainstays Three-Wick Candles
Hazard:

The candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 23, 2023
Units:

About 1,210,000

Consumer Contact

Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle at 800-680-2474 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/autumncandle.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes. The candles were sold with a metal lid and in seven different names: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. Mainstays and the candle’s name are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking, resulting in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items. The firm has received one report of a fire.

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $7.
Manufacturer(s):
Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-129
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

