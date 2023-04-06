Monti Kids Recalls Basket with Balls Toys Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Monti Kids for instructions on receiving a refund of $12. Consumers should show proof of destroying the recalled ball by cutting the blue crochet ball in half and then throwing the recalled ball in the garbage. Once they have cut the ball in half, they should send a photo of destruction to customercare@montikids.com . Consumers should state in the email that the recalled ball has been removed from use and indicate their refund preference either back to the credit card used for payment or a mailed check. Monti Kids is contacting all known purchasers.