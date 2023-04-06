 Skip to main content

Monti Kids Recalls Basket with Balls Toys Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Baskets with Balls sold with Recalled Tummy Time, 4-6M Play and Early Gross Motor subscription boxes
  • Recalled Blue Crochet Ball sold with Recalled Tummy Time, 4-6M Play and Early Gross Motor subscription boxes
  • Label sewn inside of the Recalled Basket with Balls
Name of Product:
Basket with Balls toys sold with Monti Kids Tummy-Time, 4-6M Play and Early Gross Motor subscription boxes
Hazard:

The swirls sewn onto the exterior of the blue, crocheted ball can separate, exposing small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 06, 2023
Units:

About 2,700

Consumer Contact

Monti Kids toll-free at 888-869-3019 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@montikids.com, or online at www.montikids.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or online at https://montikids.com/pages/commitment-to-safety-1 for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Basket of Balls with a ball that contains a blue crochet ball included in the Monti Kids Tummy-Time, 4-6 M Play and Early Gross Motor subscription boxes. The Basket with Balls has a blue crochet ball, a wooden ball and a red rubber ball that measure about 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches by 4 inches. MontiKids is printed on a label sewn inside of the basket.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and contact Monti Kids for instructions on receiving a refund of $12. Consumers should show proof of destroying the recalled ball by cutting the blue crochet ball in half and then throwing the recalled ball in the garbage. Once they have cut the ball in half, they should send a photo of destruction to customercare@montikids.com. Consumers should state in the email that the recalled ball has been removed from use and indicate their refund preference either back to the credit card used for payment or a mailed check. Monti Kids is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the small parts inside the ball being released. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.monti.com from July 2022 through February 2023 for about $50 (each set) and $195 (subscription box).
Importer(s):

Monti Kids Inc., of Orinda, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-742
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

