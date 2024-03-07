 Skip to main content

Getallfun Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Ingestion Hazard; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

  • Recalled Getallfun.com 216-Piece 5mm Magnet Balls
Name of Product:
216-Piece 5mm Magnet Balls
Hazard:

CPSC testing determined the magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 1,140

Consumer Contact

Email Getallfun at info@getallfun.com, or online at https://getallfun.com/pages/product-recall or https://getallfun.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 5mm Magnetic Balls that are small, spherical, loose, and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of 216 magnetic balls in various colors and encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable tin storage box.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnets immediately, take them away from children and contact Getallfun.com to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products. Upon receipt of the products, consumers will receive a full refund. Getallfun is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Sold At:
Getallfun’s store in Aurora, Illinois, and online at Getallfun.com from May 2021 through October 2023 for about $20.
Retailer:

Getallfun, of Aurora, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-147

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled 226pcs 5mm (0.2 inch) Magnetic Stones Toy Creativity Development DIY Magnetic Beads
High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy

The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Sandford Family 6-Player Croquet Set - Big Game Hunters branded
Sandford Family Croquet Sets Recalled Due to Violations of the Federal Lead Paint and Phthalates Bans; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by DOM Sports

The paint or surface coating on the red mallet, blue mallet, red hoop, and winning post contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. In addition, the coating on the red and blue mallets contains levels of regulated phthalates that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Slide & Seek Ball Run
Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard

The packaging configuration can allow damage to the wooden knob on the Ball Run during shipping and cause it to come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recalled 216 Piece 5mm Magnetic DIY Balls Magic Cube
DailySale Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets

The magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled Fishing Game (front of box)
Huihuang Trading Recalls Fishing Games Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard, Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The fishing game does not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal toy regulation because it contains one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

