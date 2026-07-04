TooyBing Wooden Bead Stacking Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Small Parts Ban

The recalled toys violate the small parts ban because they are intended for children under three years old and the wooden beads pose a deadly choking hazard to young children.
About 21,758
TooyBing by email at tooybingwoodenbeadrecall@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves the TooyBing Wooden Bead Stacking Toy, model TB-MZWJ. The multicolored toys consist of 25 pink, blue, red, orange, purple, green, white and yellow wooden beads, two wood sticks with yellow and red string laces attached, eight pattern cards and one wooden pegged stand. “TooyBing,” “Montessori Wooden Toy” and “Fun Bead Sequencing Games” are printed on the front of the product packaging and “Model number: TB-MZWJ” is on the back.
Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children, and contact TooyBing for free replacement. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toys by cutting the red and yellow string laces, writing in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the top of the wooden pegged stand and send a photo of the destroyed toy to tooybingwoodenbeadrecall@gmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product. Compliant replacement toys will not be available until October, and consumers will be asked to register for the replacement. TooyBing with contact registered consumers when it is available.
None reported
Guangzhou Kun Feng Mao Yi You Xian Gong Si (Guangzhou Kunfeng Trading Co., Ltd.), dba TooyBing, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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