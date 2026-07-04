TooyBing Wooden Bead Stacking Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Small Parts Ban

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children, and contact TooyBing for free replacement. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toys by cutting the red and yellow string laces, writing in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the top of the wooden pegged stand and send a photo of the destroyed toy to tooybingwoodenbeadrecall@gmail.com . Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product. Compliant replacement toys will not be available until October, and consumers will be asked to register for the replacement. TooyBing with contact registered consumers when it is available.