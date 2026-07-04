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Magnetic Fidget Sliders Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by PIXLABBY

  • Recalled PIXLABBY Silicone Sensory Magnetic Fidget Sliders
  • Recalled PIXLABBY Silicone Sensory Magnetic Fidget Sliders, Front of Box
  • Recalled PIXLABBY Silicone Sensory Magnetic Fidget Sliders, Back of Box
  • Recalled PIXLABBY Silicone Sensory Magnetic Fidget Sliders, Side of Box
Name of Product:
PIXLABBY Silicone Sensory Magnetic Fidget Sliders
Hazard:

The magnetic fidget sliders violate the mandatory standard for toys because they can liberate loose high-powered magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

860

Consumer Contact

PIXLABBY by email at ah1998zxc@gmail.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves PIXLABBY’s 6-PCS silicone magnetic fidget sliders. The fidget sliders come in various two-tone colors, yellow/red, pink/yellow, orange/purple, blue/orange, green/blue, and red/green. Each slider has a different silicone texture on the top and bottom surfaces. The fidget sliders make a clicking sound as you slide them. The “PIXABBY” logo is on the front of the box.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the fidget sliders away from children, stop using them immediately and contact PIXLABBY for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the fidget sliders and submit a photo of the disposed toys to ah1998zxc@gmail.com to receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC and the firm are aware of a report involving a child who removed the silicone casing, accessed the two small magnets inside the slider and ingested them. The child was hospitalized.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2025 through May 2026 for about $10.
Importer(s):

Huoshan County Haozhou E-commerce Co, doing business as, PIXLABBY, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-667

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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