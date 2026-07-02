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Projecting LED Finger Light Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by POPOOO

  • Recalled POPOOO LED Jungle Safari Projecting Finger Lights
  • Recalled POPOOO LED Projecting Finger Lights Characters
  • Recalled POPOOO finger lights have three internal button cell batteries that power Jungle Safari character projections
Name of Product:
POPOOO Jungle Safari LED Finger Lights
Hazard:

The recalled LED finger lights violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 02, 2026
Units:

62,490

Consumer Contact

POPOOO by email at bopoorecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves POPOOO Jungle Safari LED Finger Lights. They were sold in sets of 24 multi-colored lights with white fingertip covers. Each finger light has three internal button cell batteries that power projections of the jungle safari characters when activated.  “POPOOO” and “LED FINGER LIGHTS” are printed on the product’s blue packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled finger lights immediately, take them away from children and contact POPOOO for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove and properly dispose of the finger lights into the trash and send a photo of the disposed product to bopoorecall@outlook.com.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from December 2024 through March 2026 for about $13.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Bopu Product Design Co., Ltd., dba POPOOO, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-594

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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