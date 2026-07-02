Target Recalls Gigglescape™ Under the Sea Popping Toy Due to Choking Hazard

The clear plastic dome can detach from the blue plastic base, making the small plastic balls inside the toy accessible to children, posing a choking hazard.
About 49,000
Target toll-free at 800-591-3869 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online at https://help.target.com/help/ or https://www.target.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gigglescape Under the Sea Popping Toys. The recalled toys have a clear plastic dome attached to a blue plastic base shaped like a whale. There are colored balls inside the dome, which pop up when the child pushes an external plunger at the top of the dome. The recalled popping toys have the Gigglescape brand printed on the front of the package and imprinted on the bottom of the blue plastic base.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toy immediately and return it to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the Gigglescape Under The Sea Popping Toy by mail.
Target is aware of nine reports of the dome detaching, allowing access to the plastic balls, with one report of a child that began to choke.
Target, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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