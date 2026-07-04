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Syera Projecting Finger Light Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on TEMU by Senyu

  • Recalled Syera Space Astronaut LED Finger Lights
  • The recalled Syera Space Astronaut finger lights have three internal button cell batteries that power astronaut projections
Name of Product:
Space Astronaut LED Finger Lights
Hazard:

The recalled LED finger lights violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 184

Consumer Contact

Syera by email syerarecallusa@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Syera-branded LED Finger Lights. They were sold in sets of 28 or 30 multi-colored lights and with 30 astronaut cards. Each finger light has three internal button cell batteries that power astronaut projections when activated. The brand name is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Syera for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove and properly dispose of the finger lights into the trash and send a photo of the disposed product to syerarecallusa@outlook.com. 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Temu.com from December 2025 through April 2026 for between $8 and $16.
Retailer:

Senyu Era International Co. Limited, dba Syera, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-672

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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