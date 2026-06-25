Honlyne LED Party Favors Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold by Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled party favors immediately and contact Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to take a clear photo of the recalled products in the trash and email the photo to joeyrong@vip.sina.com to receive a refund. Upon verification, Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology will issue a refund.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.