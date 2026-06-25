Honlyne LED Party Favors Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold by Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology

The LED party favors violate the mandatory safety standard for consumer products because the battery compartment within the light-up products contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 13,400
Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology by email at joeyrong@vip.sina.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Honlyn LED party favors. The party favors include 20 LED hair fiber optic clips, 16 LED glasses, 16 foam glow sticks, 10 light-up flower crowns, 40 finger lights and 200 glow sticks. “Light Up Party Toy” is printed on the front of the product packaging. “Brand: Honlyne,” “Product Name: Glow in the Dark Party Supplies” and “Mo. Number: HON-302HE” are printed on back of the product packaging. One side of the packaging bears several hazard warnings for small parts and button cell batteries.
Consumers should stop using the recalled party favors immediately and contact Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to take a clear photo of the recalled products in the trash and email the photo to joeyrong@vip.sina.com to receive a refund. Upon verification, Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology will issue a refund.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
ABGA Advanced Trading Co., Ltd., of Walnut, California
Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.