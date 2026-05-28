Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Anzmtosn

The recalled toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the mini flashlight included with the fidget spinner balls contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.
About 872
Anzmtosn toll-free at 832-829-9488 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at Anzmtosn53@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Anzmtosn’s Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls, Model FS0862. The model number is located on the back of the packaging. The metal Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls are blue and silver and have a green dot in the center. They were sold with a mini flashlight designed to create a glowing effect while the ball is spinning. The mini flashlights have two removable button cell batteries.
Consumers should take the Luminous Fidget Spinner Ball’s mini flashlight away from children, stop using them immediately and contact Anzmtosn for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the batteries, properly dispose of them immediately, throw away the mini flashlight and submit a photo of the disposed mini flashlight to Anzmtosn53@163.com to receive a refund.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.