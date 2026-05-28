Luminous Fidget Spinner Balls Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Anzmtosn

Remedy:

Consumers should take the Luminous Fidget Spinner Ball’s mini flashlight away from children, stop using them immediately and contact Anzmtosn for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the batteries, properly dispose of them immediately, throw away the mini flashlight and submit a photo of the disposed mini flashlight to Anzmtosn53@163.com to receive a refund.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.