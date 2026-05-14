Missry Associates Recalls Misco Sports Badminton Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the badminton toy set immediately, take the shuttlecock away from children and contact Missry Associates for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the badminton toy set with the shuttlecock (number MT2383) in the trash and send the photo to help@misco.us.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.