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Missry Associates Recalls Misco Sports Badminton Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Misco Sports Badminton Toy Sets
  • Recalled Misco Sports Badminton Toy (model number on back of paddle handle)
  • Recalled Misco Sports Badminton Toy (Shuttlecock with Button Cell Battery)
Name of Product:
Misco Sports Badminton Toy Sets Red/Blue MT2383
Hazard:

The Misco Sports Badminton Toy Sets violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the shuttlecocks contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and deaths.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

About 15,120

Consumer Contact

Missry Associates toll-free at 800-336-4726 from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at toys@misco.us or online at https://www.miscotoys.com and click “Recall” at the top or scroll down for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Misco Sports Badminton Toy Sets (MT2383). The badminton toy sets come in blue and red and with a light up shuttlecock. The Badminton Toy Sets (MT2383) have “MT2383” and “100125” printed on products located on black handles in white color letters.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the badminton toy set immediately, take the shuttlecock away from children and contact Missry Associates for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the badminton toy set with the shuttlecock (number MT2383) in the trash and send the photo to help@misco.us

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Menard’s stores nationwide from January 2026 through March 2026 for about $10.
Importer(s):

Missry Associates Inc., doing business as Misco Enterprises, of Edison, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-483

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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