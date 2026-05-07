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ZMC Group Recalls Multiple Light Up Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled 19.4" Assorted Colors Light Up Stick (Item# 885S-01/02)
  • Recalled Light Up Halloween Wands (Item# 777-HW)
  • Recalled Light Up Halo Flower Headband (Item# G06-2L)
  • Recalled Light Up Devil Horns Headband (Item# G03-C)
  • Recalled Light Up Polka Dot Bow Headband (Item# G01-1)
  • Recalled LED Light Up Flying Disc (Item# UFO)
  • Recalled Lite-Up Maraca (Item# 668-23)
  • Recalled Light Up Yo-Yo (Item# 9987B)
  • Recalled Cardpack Flashing Whistle Necklace (Item# ZS166)
  • Close-up Example of Label on Packaging
Name of Product:
Various Battery-operated Light Up Toys
Hazard:

The recalled toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the toy contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 07, 2026
Units:

About 124,560

Consumer Contact

ZMC Group toll-free at 888-407-3225 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recallzmctoy@gmail.com or www.zmcgroupinc.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves various ZMC Group battery-operated toys including: 

Product NameItem #
19.4" Assorted Colors Light Up Stick 885S-01/02 
Light Up Halloween Wands 777-HW 
Light Up Halo Flower Headband G06-2L 
Light Up Devil Horns Headband G03-C 
Light Up Polka Dot Bow Headband G01-1 
LED Light Up Flying Disc UFO 
Lite-Up Maraca 668-23 
Light Up Yo-Yo 9987B 
Cardpack Flashing Whistle Necklace ZS166 

Packaging for the products has a label with the item number, identification of the distributor, place of manufacture, production date and batch number. The recall includes all batch numbers for the referenced products.
 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children and contact ZMC Group for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the batteries, break each component in half or write “RECALLED” or a large “X” on the product with a permanent marker, and submit a photo of the destroyed/marked pieces to recallzmctoy@gmail.com.   

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Various discount stores nationwide from May 2023 through April 2026 for about $1.
Importer(s):

ZMC Group, Inc., of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-466

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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