ZMC Group Recalls Multiple Light Up Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, take them away from children and contact ZMC Group for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the batteries, break each component in half or write “RECALLED” or a large “X” on the product with a permanent marker, and submit a photo of the destroyed/marked pieces to recallzmctoy@gmail.com .

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.