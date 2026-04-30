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CBC Group Recalls Stephan Baby Boo Bunnie and Friends Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Choking and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Stephan Baby Boo Bunnie and Friends Children’s Toys
  • “Stephan BABY” is printed on the front and underside of the recalled toys’ packaging.
  • “Stephan BABY” is printed on a sewn-in label of the recalled toys’ cube.
Name of Product:
Stephan Baby Boo Bunnie and Friends Children’s Toys
Hazard:

The toys’ plastic cube can break into small parts or sharp edges, posing a risk of serious injury from choking and laceration hazards. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 30, 2026
Units:

About 227,500 (In addition, about 1,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

CBC Group, toll-free at 877-725-5591 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, email at boobunnie@stephanbaby.com or online at https://recall.stephanbaby.com/ or https://stephanbaby.com/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Stephan Baby-branded Boo Bunnie and Friends children’s toys. The recalled toys consist of a small plush animal with a removable, water-filled plastic cube that can be chilled for comfort. The toys measure between 3.5 and 3.7 inches long, between 2.5 and 3 inches tall and between 2.3 and 2.5 inches wide and were sold in various colors and animal shapes. “Stephan BABY” is printed on a sewn-in label located along the side seam on the right underside of the plush and on the front and on the underside of the toys’ box packaging.      

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys’ plastic cube and take it away from children. Consumers should contact Stephan Baby for a refund or store credit. Consumers with proof of purchase will receive a full refund. Consumers without proof of purchase will receive a $10 refund in the form of a check or a $20 stephanbaby.com store credit. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “Recalled” on the indented area of the cube and upload a photo of the toy and the marked cube to https://recall.stephanbaby.com/ to receive a pre-paid shipping return label for the cube. 

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC has received 20 reports of the toys’ cube cracking or breaking into small parts, including one that resulted in a child swallowing sharp pieces.  

Sold At:
Independent stores nationwide and online at Stephanbaby.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and other websites from August 2017 through January 2026 for between $9 and $2
Distributor(s):
CBC Group, Inc., of Phoenix, Arizona
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-456
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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