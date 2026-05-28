MiniWarGaming and Primal Horizon Disc Magnets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets; Imported by MiniWarGaming

The magnets violate the mandatory safety standard for magnets because the high-powered magnets fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and are stronger than permitted, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 22,624
MiniWarGaming at 888-561-6860 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@miniwargaming.com, or online at https://forge.miniwargaming.com/pages/recalls or https://forge.miniwargaming.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves MiniWarGaming and Primal Horizon Disc Magnets with the product codes listed in the chart below. The disc magnets are silver and measure between 1/16” to ½” wide by 1/32” to 3/32” high. The Primal Horizon disc magnets were sold in clamshells and have the size and quantity printed on the front of the package and the product code printed on the back of the package. The MiniWarGaming disc magnets were sold in plastic bags and clamshells with no markings.
|Brand
|SKU#
|Size
|Packaging
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_116_132
|1/16” x 1/32”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_12_116
|½” x 1/16”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_14_116
|¼” x 1/16”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_18_116
|⅛” x 1/16”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_316_116
|3/16” x 1/16”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_332_116
|3/32” x 1/16”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_38_116
|⅜” x 1/16”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_316_332
|3/16” x 3/32”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_14_332
|¼” x 3/32”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_38_332
|⅜” x 3/32”
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|MiniWarGaming
|MWGMAG_MEGA
|Various Sizes
|Plastic Bag or Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10001
|1/16” x 1/32”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10002
|3/32” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10003
|⅛” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10004
|3/16” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10005
|¼” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10006
|⅜” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10007
|Various Sizes
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10008
|½” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10009
|3/16” x 3/32”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10010
|¼” x 3/32”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10011
|⅜” x 3/32”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10201
|1/16” x 1/32”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10202
|3/32” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10203
|⅛” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10204
|3/16” x 1/16”
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10210
|Various Sizes
|Clamshell
|Primal Horizon
|PH10301
|Various Sizes
|Clamshell
Consumers should stop using the magnets immediately and contact MiniWarGaming for instructions on how to obtain a prepaid shipping label and return the products for a full refund.
None reported
MiniWarGaming Inc., doing business as MiniWarGaming Forge and Primal Horizon, of Ontario, Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.