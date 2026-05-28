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MiniWarGaming and Primal Horizon Disc Magnets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets; Imported by MiniWarGaming

  • Recalled MiniWarGaming Disc Magnets in plastic bag
  • Recalled MiniWarGaming Disc Magnets in clamshell
  • Recalled Primal Horizon Disc Magnets – front of package
  • Recalled Primal Horizon Disc Magnets – back of package
Name of Product:
MiniWarGaming and Primal Horizon Disc Magnets
Hazard:

The magnets violate the mandatory safety standard for magnets because the high-powered magnets fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and are stronger than permitted, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 28, 2026
Units:

About 22,624

Consumer Contact

MiniWarGaming at 888-561-6860 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@miniwargaming.com, or online at https://forge.miniwargaming.com/pages/recalls or https://forge.miniwargaming.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves MiniWarGaming and Primal Horizon Disc Magnets with the product codes listed in the chart below. The disc magnets are silver and measure between 1/16” to ½” wide by 1/32” to 3/32” high. The Primal Horizon disc magnets were sold in clamshells and have the size and quantity printed on the front of the package and the product code printed on the back of the package. The MiniWarGaming disc magnets were sold in plastic bags and clamshells with no markings. 

Brand                 SKU#  Size Packaging
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_116_132 1/16” x 1/32” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_12_116 ½” x 1/16” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_14_116 ¼” x 1/16” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_18_116 ⅛” x 1/16” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_316_116 3/16” x 1/16” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_332_116 3/32” x 1/16” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_38_116 ⅜” x 1/16” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_316_332 3/16” x 3/32” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_14_332 ¼” x 3/32” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_38_332 ⅜” x 3/32” Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
MiniWarGaming MWGMAG_MEGA Various Sizes Plastic Bag or Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10001 1/16” x 1/32” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10002 3/32” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10003 ⅛” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10004 3/16” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10005 ¼” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10006 ⅜” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10007 Various Sizes Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10008 ½” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10009 3/16” x 3/32” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10010 ¼” x 3/32” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10011 ⅜” x 3/32” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10201 1/16” x 1/32” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10202 3/32” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10203 ⅛” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10204 3/16” x 1/16” Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10210 Various Sizes Clamshell 
Primal Horizon PH10301 Various Sizes Clamshell 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the magnets immediately and contact MiniWarGaming for instructions on how to obtain a prepaid shipping label and return the products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent hobby/game shops nationwide and online at Forge.miniwargaming.com and Amazon.com from October 2022 through January 2026 for about $15.
Importer(s):

MiniWarGaming Inc., doing business as MiniWarGaming Forge and Primal Horizon, of Ontario, Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-508

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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