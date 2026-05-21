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ABC Trading Recalls Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Toy Headband - Pink Bow with White Polka Dots
  • Recalled Toy Headband
  • Recalled Toy Headband
  • Recalled Pet Bird Toy Yellow and Blue Packaging
  • Recalled Pink Cage with Blue Bird
  • Recalled Pet Bird Toy Easily Accessible Battery Compartment
  • Recalled Dinosaur Toy Packaging Containing Electronic Gray and Blue Cage with a Red Dinosaur
  • Recalled Dinosaur Toy Containing Electronic Gray and Blue Cage with a Red Dinosaur
  • Recalled Dinosaur Toy Easily Accessible Battery Compartment
Name of Product:
Toy Headbands, Electronic Pet Cage-Dinosaur Tribes, My Pet Bird Cute Bird Tribes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries and the compartments that hold the batteries can be easily accessed by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 21, 2026
Units:

About 84,700

Consumer Contact

ABC Trading toll-free at ​​​​323-581-3688 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recallabc@gmail.com or online at https://www.abctradinginc.com/recall-2 or www.abctradinginc.com and click “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves toy headbands and electronic pet cages. The toy headband, model 6300RP, is plastic and has a small push button on top of the bow to activate the lights in the bow. The bow is pink with white polka dots. The dinosaur toy, model 8266 (ZH998-22), is a silver plastic cage with a blue bottom, and contains a red dinosaur and a yellow egg inside the cage. The bird toy, model ZH998-23, is a plastic cage with a pink top and bottom and contains a blue bird inside the cage. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the children’s toys immediately and contact ABC Trading for a refund. Consumers will be asked to take a photo of the disposed products in the trash and email the photo to recallabc@gmail.com to receive a full refund of the retail price.  

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
TOYZ and Joissu Product stores nationwide from November 2022 through October 2025 for between $5 and $9.
Importer(s):

ABC Trading Inc., of Vernon, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-497

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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