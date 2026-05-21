ABC Trading Recalls Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled children’s toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries and the compartments that hold the batteries can be easily accessed by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 84,700
ABC Trading toll-free at 323-581-3688 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recallabc@gmail.com or online at https://www.abctradinginc.com/recall-2 or www.abctradinginc.com and click “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves toy headbands and electronic pet cages. The toy headband, model 6300RP, is plastic and has a small push button on top of the bow to activate the lights in the bow. The bow is pink with white polka dots. The dinosaur toy, model 8266 (ZH998-22), is a silver plastic cage with a blue bottom, and contains a red dinosaur and a yellow egg inside the cage. The bird toy, model ZH998-23, is a plastic cage with a pink top and bottom and contains a blue bird inside the cage.
Consumers should stop using the children’s toys immediately and contact ABC Trading for a refund. Consumers will be asked to take a photo of the disposed products in the trash and email the photo to recallabc@gmail.com to receive a full refund of the retail price.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
ABC Trading Inc., of Vernon, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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