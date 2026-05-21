Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Asbestos Exposure; Imported by The Orb Factory

Remedy:

Consumers should take the recalled toys away from children, stop using them immediately and contact The Orb Factory for a refund. Consumers will be asked to verify the code and lot number of the toy, place the toy in a heavy-duty plastic bag, seal the bag securely with tape, and submit a photo of the product in the bag to customerservice@orbtoys.com . If the toy has been ruptured or pierced, or the sand has escaped the toy, the Orb Factory has directed consumers to put on a mask and gloves and use damp cloths to pick up any sand that has leaked out; put the toy, cloths, mask and gloves in a heavy-duty plastic bag, then place this bag into a second bag (double-bagging) that is to be sealed with tape. Consumers should then dispose of the bag in accordance with local and/or state regulations.