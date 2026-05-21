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Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Asbestos Exposure; Imported by The Orb Factory

  • Recalled Orb Funkee Gold Jumbo Monkee (Model 17451)
  • Recalled Orb Funkee Gold Jumbo Monkee in Packaging
  • Recalled Orb Funkee Monkee Mega Orange and Packaging (part of assortment Model 41929)
  • Recalled Orb Funkee Monkee Mega Purple and Packaging (part of assortment Model 41929)
  • Recalled Orb Funkee Monkee Mega Green and Packaging (part of assortment Model 41929)
  • Location of the Date Code on the Jumbo Monkee (left) and Monkee Mega Assortment (right)
Name of Product:
Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys
Hazard:

The recalled Orb Funkee squeeze toys may contain fibrous tremolite (asbestos) in the sand, which can cause adverse health issues if inhaled.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 21, 2026
Units:

About 121,340

Consumer Contact

The Orb Factory at 800-741-0089 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@orbtoys.com, or online at www.orbtoys.com and click “RECALL INFORMATION” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of Orb Funkee squeeze toys with the date code 3102491A. The products are made of a soft, stretchable material and filled with sand. Model 17451 is a large golden monkey (stylized “monkee”), and model 41929 is an assortment of small “monkees” in various colors, including orange, purple and green. The date code can be found on the hand of the golden monkee or the back of the smaller monkees.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the recalled toys away from children, stop using them immediately and contact The Orb Factory for a refund. Consumers will be asked to verify the code and lot number of the toy, place the toy in a heavy-duty plastic bag, seal the bag securely with tape, and submit a photo of the product in the bag to customerservice@orbtoys.com. If the toy has been ruptured or pierced, or the sand has escaped the toy, the Orb Factory has directed consumers to put on a mask and gloves and use damp cloths to pick up any sand that has leaked out; put the toy, cloths, mask and gloves in a heavy-duty plastic bag, then place this bag into a second bag (double-bagging) that is to be sealed with tape. Consumers should then dispose of the bag in accordance with local and/or state regulations. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stores nationwide from February 2025 through April 2026 for between $5 and $40.
Importer(s):

The Orb Factory Limited, dba ORB Toys, of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-499

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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