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Rainbow Wall Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children’s Toys; Sold on Amazon by Justforjoyful

  • Recalled Justforjoyful Rainbow Wall Toy
  • Close-up of Drumstick Attached to Xylophone Component
Name of Product:
Justforjoyful Rainbow Wall Toys
Hazard:

The recalled toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the drumstick that is attached to the xylophone component has a spherical end that can pose a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 07, 2026
Units:

About 160

Consumer Contact

Justforjoyful by email at Justforjoyful@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Justforjoyful Rainbow Wall Toys, model JJ1602. The toy is composed of various colorful wooden pieces, intended to be put together and mounted on a wall. Components of the toy include interlocking gears, a washboard and xylophone with a pick and mallet on cords, a rotating maze, two wooden puzzles, a sun, a clock with hands and a rotating hourglass with sand, and a wooden tortoise and hare on a track.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact Justforjoyful for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the back of the individual wooden components, submit a photo of the marked pieces to Justforjoyful@outlook.com, then dispose of the toy.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from December 2025 through March 2026 for about $90.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Jijia Trading Co., Ltd., dba Justforjoyful, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-472

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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