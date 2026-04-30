Build-A-Bear Workshop Recalls Heartwarming Hugs Bears Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard to Children

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Heartwarming Hugs Bear and return it to a local Build-A-Bear Workshop store to receive a refund in the form of original payment or a gift card for the original purchase price redeemable toward any available Make-Your-Own furry friend and any other available merchandise.

If a consumer is unable to return their Heartwarming Hugs Bear to a local store, they can visit www.buildabear.com/recalls for more information or call Build-A-Bear to receive a free return shipping label to return the recalled bear and to receive a refund check in the form of original payment or in the form of a digital gift card to use on the firm’s website.