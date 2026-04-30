Build-A-Bear Workshop Recalls Heartwarming Hugs Bears Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard to Children

The zipper slider on the side pouch can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from choking hazard to children.
About 36,000 (In addition 520 were sold in Canada)
Build-A-Bear at 844-541-0144 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT on Sunday or by email at ProductHotline@buildabear.com, or online at https://www.buildabear.com/recalls or https://www.buildabear.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Heartwarming Hugs weighted plush bear with model number 034464. It has a side pouch containing a heart filled with 2.5 pounds of ceramic beads which can be heated or cooled for comfort. The pouch is secured with a zipper. The product is graded 3 years+ and carries a cautionary statement advising adult supervision due to the heated/cooled element. The model number is located on the label sewn into the back side of one bear leg.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Heartwarming Hugs Bear and return it to a local Build-A-Bear Workshop store to receive a refund in the form of original payment or a gift card for the original purchase price redeemable toward any available Make-Your-Own furry friend and any other available merchandise.
If a consumer is unable to return their Heartwarming Hugs Bear to a local store, they can visit www.buildabear.com/recalls for more information or call Build-A-Bear to receive a free return shipping label to return the recalled bear and to receive a refund check in the form of original payment or in the form of a digital gift card to use on the firm’s website.
There has been one consumer report in the United Kingdom of the zipper slider detaching while in use, and no reports in the United States. No injuries have been reported.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., of St Louis, Missouri
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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