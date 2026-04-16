 Skip to main content

Montessori Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Teething Toys; Sold on Amazon by SpringFlower

  • Recalled 5-in-1 Montessori Toy Set (airplane shaped teething toy on far right)
  • Recalled SpringFlower 5-in-1 Montessori Toys Set (front of the product packaging)
  • Recalled SpringFlower 5-in-1 Montessori Toys Set (bottom of the product packaging)
Name of Product:
SpringFlower 5-in-1 Montessori Toy Set
Hazard:

The Montessori toy sets contain an airplane shaped teething toy that has tentacle ends that can pose a choking hazard to young children. The toys also violate the teething toy provision of the mandatory standard for children’s toys.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 21,900

Consumer Contact

SpringFlower at 540-533-7323 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@springflower.com.cn or online at springflower.com.cn/product-recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SpringFlower-branded 5-in-1 Montessori Toy Sets, model SFTODD05IN1. The model number is printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The set comes with six stacking blocks, six stacking rings, five sensory balls, a shape sorting bin with four shapes, and an airplane shaped pull string toy with six colored tentacles.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Montessori toy sets immediately and take them away from children and contact SpringFlower for a free replacement part or a refund. Consumers will be asked to cut off all the tentacles from the airplane shaped teething toy, write the date and customer’s initials in permanent marker on its base, and submit photos of the destroyed and marked airplane shaped toy to springflower.com.cn/product-recall. Consumers can then dispose of the airplane shaped toy. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2023 through November 2025 for about $30.
Retailer:

Shantou Ai Xing Trading Co., Ltd., dba SpringFlower, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-427

Related Recalls

Recalled ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cube
ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Melofaver US

The recalled toys violate the small parts ban because the toys are intended for children under three and the toys’ xylophone screws and clock hands can detach. In addition, the toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the mallets have spherical ends, posing a choking hazard.

Recalled nvyue Magic Pocket Staff – compressed form in gold (left) and 150cm expanded form in silver (right)
nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng

The protective pin mechanism on the Magic Pocket Staffs can fail to prevent unintentional expansion, posing serious projectile and laceration hazards. Even when engaged, the expansion occurs too rapidly for consumers to react, leaving virtually no opportunity for protection.

Recalled Sanlebi Pet Vet Playset – Package
Sanlebi Pet Vet Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Letokids

The Pet Vet Playset violates the mandatory standard for toys because the button cell batteries in the nail grinder and otoscope can be easily accessed by children.

Recalled Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings Party Favors
Coluans Christmas Light-Up Rings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by BUDI Official

The recalled light-up rings violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light ring contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Gavoyeat Halloween Light-Up Rings Party Favors
Gavoyeat Halloween Light-Up Rings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by CSZWEICD

The recalled light-up rings violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the battery compartment within the LED light ring contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Beestech Spiral Tower Toy with Small Balls
Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates the Small Ball Ban; Sold on Amazon by Beestech

The recalled spiral tower toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age, posing a deadly choking hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product