Montessori Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Teething Toys; Sold on Amazon by SpringFlower

The Montessori toy sets contain an airplane shaped teething toy that has tentacle ends that can pose a choking hazard to young children. The toys also violate the teething toy provision of the mandatory standard for children’s toys.
About 21,900
SpringFlower at 540-533-7323 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@springflower.com.cn or online at springflower.com.cn/product-recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SpringFlower-branded 5-in-1 Montessori Toy Sets, model SFTODD05IN1. The model number is printed on the bottom of the product packaging. The set comes with six stacking blocks, six stacking rings, five sensory balls, a shape sorting bin with four shapes, and an airplane shaped pull string toy with six colored tentacles.
Consumers should stop using the Montessori toy sets immediately and take them away from children and contact SpringFlower for a free replacement part or a refund. Consumers will be asked to cut off all the tentacles from the airplane shaped teething toy, write the date and customer’s initials in permanent marker on its base, and submit photos of the destroyed and marked airplane shaped toy to springflower.com.cn/product-recall. Consumers can then dispose of the airplane shaped toy.
None reported
Shantou Ai Xing Trading Co., Ltd., dba SpringFlower, of China
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