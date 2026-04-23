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Magnetic Stick Figure Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Walmart by BlissfulDestiny

  • Recalled BlissfulDestiny Magnet Men Stick Figure Set
  • Recalled BlissfulDestiny Magnet Men Stick Figure Set
Name of Product:
BlissfulDestiny Magnetic Stick Figure Sets
Hazard:

The magnetic stick figures violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 23, 2026
Units:

About 140

Consumer Contact

Email at Blissful_Destiny@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 10 flexible stick figures in purple, black, red, orange, pink, yellow, blue, white, dark green and light green. Each stick figure has four small magnets, one in each hand and foot. The stick figures come in clear plastic packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic stick figures immediately and take them away from children. Contact BlissfulDestiny for information on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the recalled magnetic stick figures away and email a photo of the disposed product to Blissful_Destiny@outlook.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Walmart.com from May 2025 to October 2025 for about $13.
Importer(s):

Yiwu Shijie E-Commerce Co., Ltd., dba BlissfulDestiny, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-436

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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