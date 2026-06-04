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Tiny Land Children’s Play Tents Recalled Due to Risk of Injury from Irritation to Skin and Eyes

  • Recalled Tiny Land Play Tent
  • The Tiny Land logo and batch number TLTGTT003BG-XYF1506251 are printed on a label stitched on inside of the recalled play tent.
Name of Product:
Children’s Tiny Land Play Tents
Hazard:

The recalled tents’ fiberglass poles can shed fibers, posing an injury risk of skin and eye irritation.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 04, 2026
Units:

About 7,500

Consumer Contact

Tiny Land toll-free at 833-556-5252 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customer_care@tinylandus.com, or online at https://www.tinylandus.com/pages/recalls or www.tinylandus.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Tiny Land-branded children’s play tents. The play tents are made of a cream-colored fabric and have three windows, a closable fabric door, 34 poles, star-shaped lights, and a quilted play mat. When assembled, the tents measure about 57 inches high, 52 inches wide and 36 inches deep. The Tiny Land logo and “SKU TLTGTT003BG-XYF1506251” are printed on a label stitched inside of the tent.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the tents immediately, disassemble the tents and place the poles in an area where children cannot access them. Consumers should contact Tiny Land to receive a free repair kit with a set of four plastic replacement poles, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the tent’s fiberglass poles, using gloves, in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

Tiny Land has received eight reports of the fiberglass poles shedding fiber, resulting in skin or eye irritation.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com and Tinylandus.com from November 2025 through March 2026 for between $54 and $70.
Importer(s):

Tiny Land Inc., of Upland, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-526
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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