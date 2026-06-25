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Montessori Busy Board Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Small Fish

  • Recalled Montessori Busy Board Toy
  • Recalled Montessori Busy Board Toy (Package – front)
  • Recalled Montessori Busy Board Toy (Package – back with label)
Name of Product:
Small Fish Montessori Busy Board Toys
Hazard:

The busy boards violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because magnets can detach, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 25, 2026
Units:

About 1,013

Consumer Contact

Small Fish by email at smallfishrecall@163.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Small Fish Montessori Busy Board toys, model 2512JX02. The busy board consists of a wooden base with six multi-colored removable square activity panels, including flipping mirror, abacus, finger spinner, spinning gear, rain maker and bead maze panels. “Montessori Busy Board” and model number “2512JX02” are printed on labels on the back of the package.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled busy boards and immediately take them away from children. Consumers can contact Small Fish for information on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the recalled busy board and email a photo of the disposed product to smallfishrecall@163.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2026 through May 2026 for about $16.
Distributor(s):
Lesonic Technology Co., Ltd., dba Small Fish, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-579

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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