Montessori Busy Board Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Small Fish

The busy boards violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because magnets can detach, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 1,013
Small Fish by email at smallfishrecall@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Small Fish Montessori Busy Board toys, model 2512JX02. The busy board consists of a wooden base with six multi-colored removable square activity panels, including flipping mirror, abacus, finger spinner, spinning gear, rain maker and bead maze panels. “Montessori Busy Board” and model number “2512JX02” are printed on labels on the back of the package.
Consumers should stop using the recalled busy boards and immediately take them away from children. Consumers can contact Small Fish for information on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the recalled busy board and email a photo of the disposed product to smallfishrecall@163.com.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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