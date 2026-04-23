 Skip to main content

KMUYSL Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by MISSJUNE

  • Recalled KMUYSL-Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playset
  • Recalled KMUYSL-Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playset picture of the fence handles
  • Recalled KMUYSL-Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playset - Back of the Package
Name of Product:
KMUYSL Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s toys violate the small parts ban because the toy is intended for children under three years of age and the fence handles can detach from the toy, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 23, 2026
Units:

3,000

Consumer Contact

MISSJUNE email at kmuyslfarmanimalrecall@gmail.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves KMUYSL Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets. The children’s toy sets consist of one red barn, one farmer figure and nine animal figures, including a cow, donkey, duck, sheep, chicken, goose, horse, pig and rabbit. The barn measures 9.6 inches long by 4.4 inches wide by 8.8 inches high, the size of the animal figures are about 1.8 inches long by 2 inches wide. The model number “SY-MZ7S-TVMV” is printed on the label located on the back of the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact MISSJUNE for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove and properly dispose of the fence handles into the trash and send a photo of the disposed product to kmuyslfarmanimalrecall@gmail.com to receive a full refund

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from July 2023 through June 2025 for about $20.
Seller:

Shenzhen Leye E-commerce Co., Ltd., dba MISSJUNE, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-440

Related Recalls

Recalled BlissfulDestiny Magnet Men Stick Figure Set
Magnetic Stick Figure Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Walmart by BlissfulDestiny

The magnetic stick figures violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain loose magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled 5-in-1 Montessori Toy Set (airplane shaped teething toy on far right)
Montessori Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Teething Toys; Sold on Amazon by SpringFlower

The Montessori toy sets contain an airplane shaped teething toy that has tentacle ends that can pose a choking hazard to young children. The toys also violate the teething toy provision of the mandatory standard for children’s toys.

Recalled ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cube
ATOYUS Children’s Activity Cubes Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban and Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Melofaver US

The recalled toys violate the small parts ban because the toys are intended for children under three and the toys’ xylophone screws and clock hands can detach. In addition, the toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the mallets have spherical ends, posing a choking hazard.

Recalled nvyue Magic Pocket Staff – compressed form in gold (left) and 150cm expanded form in silver (right)
nvyue Magic Pocket Staffs Recalled Due to Projectile and Laceration Hazards; Imported by Xingwenfeng

The protective pin mechanism on the Magic Pocket Staffs can fail to prevent unintentional expansion, posing serious projectile and laceration hazards. Even when engaged, the expansion occurs too rapidly for consumers to react, leaving virtually no opportunity for protection.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product