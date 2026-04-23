KMUYSL Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by MISSJUNE

The recalled children’s toys violate the small parts ban because the toy is intended for children under three years of age and the fence handles can detach from the toy, posing a deadly choking hazard.
3,000
MISSJUNE email at kmuyslfarmanimalrecall@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves KMUYSL Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets. The children’s toy sets consist of one red barn, one farmer figure and nine animal figures, including a cow, donkey, duck, sheep, chicken, goose, horse, pig and rabbit. The barn measures 9.6 inches long by 4.4 inches wide by 8.8 inches high, the size of the animal figures are about 1.8 inches long by 2 inches wide. The model number “SY-MZ7S-TVMV” is printed on the label located on the back of the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact MISSJUNE for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove and properly dispose of the fence handles into the trash and send a photo of the disposed product to kmuyslfarmanimalrecall@gmail.com to receive a full refund.
None reported
Shenzhen Leye E-commerce Co., Ltd., dba MISSJUNE, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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