BABESIDE Doll and Stroller Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by HYBDOLLS

The recalled toys violate the small parts ban because they are intended for children under three and the small pacifier poses a deadly choking hazard to young children. In addition, the eyes on the plush bear can detach also posing a choking hazard.
About 2,200
HYBDOLLS via email at support@babeside.com, or online at www.Babeside.com/pages/product-recall or at www.Babeside.com and click on “Recall” at the top or bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves BABESIDE-branded doll and stroller toys. The play toy sets consist of a pink with red stroller, a baby doll dressed in pink and 23 accessories, including a pink and white plate with a fork and spoon, orange juice and milk feeding bottles, a toy pacifier with clip, a milk carton, a bib, a diaper bag, a diaper, a tissue bag with tissues, lotion and baby powder bottles, a small plush bear, a pair of shoes, two sets of clothes and a soft carrier.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys’ plush bear and pacifier immediately, take them away from children and contact HYBDOLLS for free replacement similar toy accessories, including shipping. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toy’s plush bear and pacifier by cutting the bear in half and writing in permanent marker “X” on the pacifier and send a photo of the destroyed and marked accessories to support@babeside.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed accessories.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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