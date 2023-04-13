 Skip to main content

Moen Recalls Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Flo Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Up
Name of Product:
Flo Smart Water Monitor Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Ups
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery back-up can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 13, 2023
Units:

About 10,000 (In addition, about 14 units sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Moen Incorporated toll-free at 844-633-8356 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at https://www.moen.com/product-safety-recalls/flo-lithium-ion-battery-backup-model-920-001 or https://www.moen.com  and click on “Product Safety Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Flo Smart Water Monitor Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Ups. The Flo Water Monitor Battery Backup device was an optional add-on accessory that could be purchased separately to extend certain features of Moen’s Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff in the event of a power disruption. Only the battery back-up is being recalled. The dark gray rectangular battery has the FLO logo printed on the lower right-hand side. A sticker showing the status of the light on battery is printed on the lower left-hand side as well as model number 920-001.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using their recalled battery back-up and contact Moen for instructions to disable their battery back-up before disposing of the unit in accordance with applicable laws for the disposal of lithium-ion batteries.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been three reports of backup batteries that have overheated and caught fire. No injuries have been reported, but minor property damage has been reported.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online including at Amazon.com from August 2019 through November 2022 for about $250 for the battery.
Manufacturer(s):
Moen Incorporated, of North Olmsted, Ohio
Distributor(s):
Moen Incorporated, of North Olmsted, Ohio
Note:

Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with applicable laws, including following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-178
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Flo Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Up
