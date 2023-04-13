Moen Recalls Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery back-up can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 10,000 (In addition, about 14 units sold in Canada)
Moen Incorporated toll-free at 844-633-8356 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at https://www.moen.com/product-safety-recalls/flo-lithium-ion-battery-backup-model-920-001 or https://www.moen.com and click on “Product Safety Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Flo Smart Water Monitor Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Ups. The Flo Water Monitor Battery Backup device was an optional add-on accessory that could be purchased separately to extend certain features of Moen’s Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff in the event of a power disruption. Only the battery back-up is being recalled. The dark gray rectangular battery has the FLO logo printed on the lower right-hand side. A sticker showing the status of the light on battery is printed on the lower left-hand side as well as model number 920-001.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using their recalled battery back-up and contact Moen for instructions to disable their battery back-up before disposing of the unit in accordance with applicable laws for the disposal of lithium-ion batteries.
There have been three reports of backup batteries that have overheated and caught fire. No injuries have been reported, but minor property damage has been reported.
Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with applicable laws, including following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.