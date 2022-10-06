MillerKnoll Recalls Desk and Storage Units Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The surface paint on the tan side panels of the desks and storage units contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 700
MillerKnoll at 800-338-2107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall_info@hermanmiller.com, or online at https://www.hermanmiller.com/customer-service/recalls/eames-desks-and-storage-units or www.hermanmiller.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Eames Storage Units (ESU) and Eames Desk Units (EDU). The units are made from wood and steel joined with metal fasteners. They were sold in two color schemes: natural color that includes tan, gray, white and black panels; and multicolor that includes tan, white, black, red, yellow and blue panels. The product number is printed on the label located on the bottom surface of the bottom panel, rear left of the Eames Storage Units (ESU) and Eames Desk Units (EDU) beneath the black Herman Miller medallion. The SKU number may appear on consumers’ product order confirmation. The violative tan panel is utilized in the following desks and storage units.
|
Recalled Eames Storage/Desk Units Product Number
|
SKU Number
|
Tan Panel Description
|
ESU150.ZCNC
|
294867
|
(1 high, 1 wide, zinc base, natural color)
|
ESU150.BUNC
|
100074719
|
(1 high, 1 wide, black base, natural color)
|
ESU100.ZCNC
|
281409
|
(1 high, 2 wide, zinc base, natural color)
|
ESU100.BUNC
|
9046102
|
(1 high, 2 wide, black base, natural color)
|
ESU100.ZCW9
|
194907
|
(1 high, 2 wide, zinc base, multicolor)
|
ESU100.BUW9
|
100074720
|
(1 high, 2 wide, black base, multicolor)
|
ESU201.ZCNC
|
294874
|
(2 wide, 2 high, zinc base, natural color)
|
ESU201.ZCW9
|
100061150
|
(2 wide, 2 high, zinc base, multicolor)
|
ESU201.BUNC
|
100074335
|
(2 wide, 2 high, black base, natural color)
|
ESU201.BUW9
|
100074551
|
(2 wide, 2 high, black base, multicolor)
|
ESU230.ZCNC
|
194891
|
(2 wide, 2 high, doors, zinc base, natural color)
|
ESU230.ZCW9
|
277310
|
(2 wide, 2 high, doors, zinc base, multicolor)
|
ESU230.BUNC
|
9046157
|
(2 wide, 2 high, doors, black base, natural color)
|
ESU230.BUW9
|
100074331
|
(2 wide, 2 high, doors, black base, multicolor)
|
ESU420.ZCNC
|
194877
|
(2 wide, 4 high, zinc base, natural color)
|
ESU420.ZCW9
|
100158166
|
(2 wide, 4 high, zinc base, multicolor)
|
ESU420.BU.NC
|
100159933
|
(2 wide, 4 high, black base, natural color)
|
ESU420.BU.W9
|
10074559
|
(2 wide, 4 high, black base, multicolor)
|
EDU10.ZC.NC
|
100074538
|
(open storage, zinc frame, natural color)
|
EDU10.BU.NC
|
100074316
|
(open storage, black frame, natural color)
Consumers should stop using the recalled desks and storage units immediately. Contact MillerKnoll for either a full refund and free pickup of the desks and storage units, or to receive a free repair kit that includes a replacement panel requiring a screwdriver and a needle nose plier for consumers to install. MillerKnoll is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
