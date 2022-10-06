MillerKnoll Recalls Desk and Storage Units Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Eames Storage Units (ESU) and Eames Desk Units (EDU). The units are made from wood and steel joined with metal fasteners. They were sold in two color schemes: natural color that includes tan, gray, white and black panels; and multicolor that includes tan, white, black, red, yellow and blue panels. The product number is printed on the label located on the bottom surface of the bottom panel, rear left of the Eames Storage Units (ESU) and Eames Desk Units (EDU) beneath the black Herman Miller medallion. The SKU number may appear on consumers’ product order confirmation. The violative tan panel is utilized in the following desks and storage units.