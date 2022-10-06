 Skip to main content

MillerKnoll Recalls Desk and Storage Units Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Eames Desk Unit with tan panel
  • Recalled Eames Storage Unit (tan panel location)
  • Recalled Eames Storage Units
  • Recalled Eames Storage Unit
  • Recalled Eames Storage Unit
  • Recalled Eames Desk Unit
  • Recalled Desk Unit Product Number Label Location
  • Example of Product Number Label for Recalled Desk and Storage Units
Name of Product:
Eames Desk Units and Eames Storage Units
Hazard:

The surface paint on the tan side panels of the desks and storage units contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
October 06, 2022
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

MillerKnoll at 800-338-2107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall_info@hermanmiller.com, or online at https://www.hermanmiller.com/customer-service/recalls/eames-desks-and-storage-units or www.hermanmiller.com  and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Eames Storage Units (ESU) and Eames Desk Units (EDU). The units are made from wood and steel joined with metal fasteners. They were sold in two color schemes: natural color that includes tan, gray, white and black panels; and multicolor that includes tan, white, black, red, yellow and blue panels. The product number is printed on the label located on the bottom surface of the bottom panel, rear left of the Eames Storage Units (ESU) and Eames Desk Units (EDU) beneath the black Herman Miller medallion.  The SKU number may appear on consumers’ product order confirmation.  The violative tan panel is utilized in the following desks and storage units.

 

Recalled Eames Storage/Desk Units Product Number

SKU Number

Tan Panel Description

ESU150.ZCNC

294867

(1 high, 1 wide, zinc base, natural color)

ESU150.BUNC 

100074719

(1 high, 1 wide, black base, natural color)

ESU100.ZCNC

281409

(1 high, 2 wide, zinc base, natural color)

ESU100.BUNC 

9046102

(1 high, 2 wide, black base, natural color)

ESU100.ZCW9 

194907

(1 high, 2 wide, zinc base, multicolor)

ESU100.BUW9 

100074720

(1 high, 2 wide, black base, multicolor)

ESU201.ZCNC 

294874

(2 wide, 2 high, zinc base, natural color)

ESU201.ZCW9 

100061150

(2 wide, 2 high, zinc base, multicolor)

ESU201.BUNC 

100074335

(2 wide, 2 high, black base, natural color)

ESU201.BUW9 

100074551

(2 wide, 2 high, black base, multicolor)

ESU230.ZCNC  

194891

(2 wide, 2 high, doors, zinc base, natural color)

ESU230.ZCW9  

277310

(2 wide, 2 high, doors, zinc base, multicolor)

ESU230.BUNC 

9046157

(2 wide, 2 high, doors, black base, natural color)

ESU230.BUW9  

100074331

(2 wide, 2 high, doors, black base, multicolor)

ESU420.ZCNC  

194877

(2 wide, 4 high, zinc base, natural color)

ESU420.ZCW9  

100158166

(2 wide, 4 high, zinc base, multicolor)

ESU420.BU.NC  

100159933

(2 wide, 4 high, black base, natural color)

ESU420.BU.W9  

10074559

(2 wide, 4 high, black base, multicolor)

EDU10.ZC.NC 

100074538

(open storage, zinc frame, natural color)

EDU10.BU.NC 

100074316

(open storage, black frame, natural color)
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled desks and storage units immediately. Contact MillerKnoll for either a full refund and free pickup of the desks and storage units, or to receive a free repair kit that includes a replacement panel requiring a screwdriver and a needle nose plier for consumers to install. MillerKnoll is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Herman Miller and Design Within Reach stores nationwide and online at store.hermanmiller.com, dwr.com and other websites from October 2020 through March 2022 for between $800 and $4,000.
Distributor(s):
MillerKnoll Inc., formerly known as Herman Miller Inc., of Zeeland, Michigan
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-701
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Eames Desk Unit with tan panel
MillerKnoll Recalls Desk and Storage Units Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The surface paint on the tan side panels of the desks and storage units contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder
Hillsdale Furniture Recalls Flynn Twin Full Bunk Beds With Ladder Due to Entrapment Hazard; Sold Only at Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture Stores (Recall Alert)

The space between the second rung of the bed’s ladder and the lower bunk frame is wider than 3.5 inches, posing an entrapment hazard to children, when the mattress is removed.   

Ladder sold with Cottage Colors Bunk Bed and Hutch
Canyon Furniture Company Recalls Ladders Sold With Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets Due to Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)

The space between the fourth ladder step and the cross-member of the hutch of the bunk bed is wider than 3.5 inches, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.  

 

Recalled Murphy bed sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan with the bed open.
Murphy Beds Recalled Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; Manufactured by Cyme Tech (Recall Alert)

The wall beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

Recalled Novogratz Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs (Style# AY9164)
TJX Recalls Outdoor Metal Hanging Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The hanging chair can tip or fall over or the metal hook or chain suspending the chair can break when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.  

Recalled Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-Drawer Chest
Samson International Recalls Cayden 9-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product