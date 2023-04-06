 Skip to main content

Mammut Sports Group Recalls Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels Due to Risk of Injury or Death

  • Recalled Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe avalanche shovel
  • Recalled Alugator Ride SE avalanche shovel
  • Barryvox Package that Alugator Ride SE avalanche shovels were sold in
  • Location of Production Lot number
Name of Product:
Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE avalanche shovels
Hazard:

The spring locking mechanism on the recalled avalanche shovels can fail in an emergency excavation of a person buried by an avalanche, posing a risk of injury or death for the buried person.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
April 06, 2023
Units:

About 5,580 (In addition, about 1,964 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Mammut Sports Group at 800-451-5127 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at warranty.usa@mammut.com or online at https://mammut.prezly.com/recall-notice-for-a-call-for-inspection-shovel-locking-mechanism.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE shovels. The recalled shovels are used for digging out avalanche victims. The recalled shovels are made of aluminum, were sold in silver or black finishes and have orange handles. The recalled Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe avalanche shovels were sold individually with production lot number 1121. The Alugator Ride SE avalanche shovels were sold as part of the Barryvox Package, and Barryvox Package Tour with production lot numbers 1221 and 0322. The product name and production lot number are printed on shovel shaft near the handle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled avalanche shovels and follow the instructions at https://mammut.prezly.com/recall-notice-for-a-call-for-inspection-shovel-locking-mechanism to inspect the connection between the shaft and the shovel head to make sure it properly locks into position. If the connection does not lock into position, consumers should contact Mammut to obtain a prepaid return shipping label to return the shovel for a free repair or a free replacement shovel. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Outdoor and ski supply stores nationwide and online at https://www.mammut.com/us/en from December 2022 through February 2023 for between $90 and $480.
Importer(s):

Mammut Sports Group Inc., of Williston, Vermont

Distributor(s):
Mammut Sports Group Inc., of Williston, Vermont
Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
23-174
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe avalanche shovel
Mammut Sports Group Recalls Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels Due to Risk of Injury or Death

The spring locking mechanism on the recalled avalanche shovels can fail in an emergency excavation of a person buried by an avalanche, posing a risk of injury or death for the buried person.

Recalled Jetson Rogue Self-Balancing Scooter/Hoverboard (side view)
Jetson Electric Bikes Recalls 42-Volt Rogue Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Mickey Mouse 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swing
Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings Due to Fall Hazard

The swing seat restraint straps can break, posing a fall hazard to young children.

Recalled Adult Bike Helmets
JBM International Electric Recalls Adult Bike Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and labeling and certification requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Cannondale Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles
Cannondale Recalls Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycles do not meet the U.S. safety standard; the hand brakes are configured in accordance with the European safety standard which is reversed from the U.S. safety standard, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Recalled OPEN Cycle UP Ekar bicycle
Bicycles and Framesets Recalled Due to Crash Hazard; Manufactured by Open Cycle

The rear brake can fail, posing a crash hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product