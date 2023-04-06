Mammut Sports Group Recalls Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels Due to Risk of Injury or Death

The spring locking mechanism on the recalled avalanche shovels can fail in an emergency excavation of a person buried by an avalanche, posing a risk of injury or death for the buried person.
About 5,580 (In addition, about 1,964 were sold in Canada)
Mammut Sports Group at 800-451-5127 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at warranty.usa@mammut.com or online at https://mammut.prezly.com/recall-notice-for-a-call-for-inspection-shovel-locking-mechanism.
Recall Details
This recall involves Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE shovels. The recalled shovels are used for digging out avalanche victims. The recalled shovels are made of aluminum, were sold in silver or black finishes and have orange handles. The recalled Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe avalanche shovels were sold individually with production lot number 1121. The Alugator Ride SE avalanche shovels were sold as part of the Barryvox Package, and Barryvox Package Tour with production lot numbers 1221 and 0322. The product name and production lot number are printed on shovel shaft near the handle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled avalanche shovels and follow the instructions at https://mammut.prezly.com/recall-notice-for-a-call-for-inspection-shovel-locking-mechanism to inspect the connection between the shaft and the shovel head to make sure it properly locks into position. If the connection does not lock into position, consumers should contact Mammut to obtain a prepaid return shipping label to return the shovel for a free repair or a free replacement shovel.
None reported
Mammut Sports Group Inc., of Williston, Vermont
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.