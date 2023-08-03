Maggie's Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bed Bug & Flea Killer, take a photo of the recalled can and lot code, wrap the product in a plastic bag or several layers of paper, and dispose of it in the trash. Consumers should use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking. Consumers should submit their photo of the can, their contact information and written confirmation that they will dispose of the recalled can to Maggie’s Farm at info@maggiesfarmproducts.com to receive a full refund.