Maggie's Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The pressurized aerosol bed bug and flea killer cans can rupture and expel shrapnel, posing injury and laceration hazards to consumers. In addition, leakage of contents can pose a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.
About 14,500
Maggie's Farm Ltd toll-free at 844-368-2280 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email info@maggiesfarmproducts.com or online at https://maggiesfarmproducts.com/pages/voluntary-recall or at maggiesfarmproducts.com and click on the Recall link at the top of the page for more information and to request a refund.
Recall Details
This recall involves Maggie's Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer 14-ounce aerosol cans. The cans are green with a red target and bar and Maggie’s Farm logo, UPC: 811249020540, and Lot #: 0101325. They are made with natural plant oils. The UPC is printed on the rear label below the barcode. The lot code is printed on the bottom of the can.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bed Bug & Flea Killer, take a photo of the recalled can and lot code, wrap the product in a plastic bag or several layers of paper, and dispose of it in the trash. Consumers should use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking. Consumers should submit their photo of the can, their contact information and written confirmation that they will dispose of the recalled can to Maggie’s Farm at info@maggiesfarmproducts.com to receive a full refund.
The firm has received four reports of cans rupturing. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.