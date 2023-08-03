 Skip to main content

Maggie's Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Maggie’s Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer
  • Location of Maggie’s Farm Lot #: 0101325 on bottom of can
Name of Product:
Maggie's Farm 14 oz Bed Bug & Flea Killer
Hazard:

The pressurized aerosol bed bug and flea killer cans can rupture and expel shrapnel, posing injury and laceration hazards to consumers. In addition, leakage of contents can pose a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 03, 2023
Units:

About 14,500

Consumer Contact

Maggie's Farm Ltd toll-free at 844-368-2280 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email info@maggiesfarmproducts.com or online at https://maggiesfarmproducts.com/pages/voluntary-recall or at maggiesfarmproducts.com and click on the Recall link at the top of the page for more information and to request a refund.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Maggie's Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer 14-ounce aerosol cans. The cans are green with a red target and bar and Maggie’s Farm logo, UPC: 811249020540, and Lot #: 0101325. They are made with natural plant oils. The UPC is printed on the rear label below the barcode. The lot code is printed on the bottom of the can.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bed Bug & Flea Killer, take a photo of the recalled can and lot code, wrap the product in a plastic bag or several layers of paper, and dispose of it in the trash. Consumers should use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking. Consumers should submit their photo of the can, their contact information and written confirmation that they will dispose of the recalled can to Maggie’s Farm at info@maggiesfarmproducts.com to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of cans rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Meijer, Big Y, Stop & Shop, Woodman's, and defense commissaries nationwide and online at maggiesfarmproducts.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com for between about $6 and $12.
Manufacturer(s):
Maggie's Farm Ltd., of Kansas City, Missouri
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-252
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

