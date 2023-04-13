Luxor Workspaces Recalls Audiovisual Carts Due to Serious Tip-Over Hazard; Three Deaths Reported

The recalled audiovisual (A/V) carts can become unstable when loaded with heavy objects, such as cathode-ray tube televisions (CRT TVs). When loaded with heavy objects such as CRT TVs, the recalled A/V carts pose a tip-over hazard to children, which can result in serious injury or death.
About 84,700 (In addition, approximately 1,650 were sold in Canada)
Luxor Workspaces at 800-323-4656 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@luxorworkspaces.com, or online at www.luxorworkspaces.com/recall or www.luxorworkspaces.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Luxor Workspaces LLC, of Waukegan, Illinois, are announcing the recall of about 84,700 plastic and metal audiovisual carts due to a serious tip-over hazard to children. In addition, approximately 1,650 audiovisual carts were sold in Canada.
Three children have died, and one child was seriously injured in incidents where recalled A/V carts carrying a “box” shaped television (CRT TV) tipped over and landed on them. The incidents occurred between 2006 and 2016. All consumers, including individuals, schools, daycare centers, and places of worship, among others, that use these carts to transport audio or video equipment where children may be present should be aware of the danger posed by the carts when loaded with CRT TVs.
Consumers should stop using the recalled carts immediately and contact Luxor for a free repair. Luxor will provide metal ballast kits, which should be installed by the consumer to the lower shelf of the cart to add stability and weight. New warning labels cautioning consumers to place no more than 25 lbs. on each shelf will also be provided. Consumers should attach these warning labels on each shelf.
This recall involves three cart base models: WT42 “Tuffy” plastic cart; W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 metal cart; and LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ plastic cart.
The WT42 “Tuffy” is a 3-shelf plastic cart sold under the brand name H. Wilson “Tuffy” in a variety of colors with different color suffixes after the “WT42” prefix in the item number. The carts have a plastic handle with a logo that reads “the Tuffy” in the center.
The W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 cart is 3-shelf adjustable height metal cart. It is also sold under the model number AVJ42 with either a Luxor or H. Wilson logo on the front center of the top shelf, and under the model number SS-AVJ42 with a LineLeader logo on the front center of the top shelf. It is sold in a variety of colors with different color suffixes after the “W42” or “AVJ42” prefixes in the item number.
The LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ cart is a 3-shelf adjustable height plastic cart with a push handle on the top shelf. The Luxor logo is stamped on the center of the handle and is a black/dark gray color.
Please see below for a chart containing a list of recalled cart models.
Consumers should not use the top shelf of the recalled A/V carts to transport anything over 25 pounds, including a CRT TV or any other heavy A/V equipment on each shelf. Consumers should disregard any instructional or marketing materials related to the suggested weight limits for the products.
The carts subject to this recall have been sold since at least the early 1980s through various websites including Amazon, 123Stores, Grainger, and others for between $125 and $250. CPSC and Luxor urge consumers not to purchase, resell or donate the recalled Luxor AV carts prior to repair so others are not put in danger by the hazard.
Report incidents with Luxor products and any dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
Consumers should stop using the recalled carts immediately and contact Luxor for a free repair. Luxor will provide metal ballast kits, which should be installed by the consumer to the lower shelf of the cart to add stability and weight. New warning labels cautioning consumers to place no more than 25 lbs. on each shelf will also be provided. Consumers should attach these warning labels on each shelf.
Three children have died, and one child was seriously injured in incidents where recalled A/V carts carrying a “box” shaped television (CRT TV) tipped over and landed on them. The incidents occurred between 2006 and 2016.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
