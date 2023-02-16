Linus Bike Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The bicycle’s front fork can crack, posing a crash hazard.
About 430
Linus Bike at 800-615-1534 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@linusbike.com or online at www.linusbike.com/pages/cesta-500-ero-500 or www.linusbike.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Linus Bike Cesta 500 and Ero 500 electric bicycles. The serial number can be found on the underside of the frame near the chain ring. The brand name “Linus” is printed on the frame of the bicycle. The recalled bicycles have one of the following serial numbers.
Product Name
Serial Number
Ero500/Cesta500
LXD20100231-LXD20100420
Ero500/Cesta500
LXD20100686- LXD20100830
Ero500/Cesta500
LXD20100956- LXD20101060
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Linus Bike to schedule a free fork replacement. Linus is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Linus Bike Inc., of Venice, California
