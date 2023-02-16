 Skip to main content

Linus Bike Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Linus Cesta 500 electric bicycle
  • Recalled Linus Ero 500 electric bicycle
  • Recalled Linus electric bicycle serial number location on the frame’s underside
Name of Product:
Electric bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycle’s front fork can crack, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 16, 2023
Units:

About 430

Consumer Contact

Linus Bike at 800-615-1534 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@linusbike.com or online at www.linusbike.com/pages/cesta-500-ero-500 or www.linusbike.com and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Linus Bike Cesta 500 and Ero 500 electric bicycles. The serial number can be found on the underside of the frame near the chain ring. The brand name “Linus” is printed on the frame of the bicycle. The recalled bicycles have one of the following serial numbers.

 

Product Name

Serial Number

Ero500/Cesta500

 

LXD20100231-LXD20100420

 

Ero500/Cesta500

 

LXD20100686- LXD20100830

 

Ero500/Cesta500

 

LXD20100956- LXD20101060

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Linus Bike to schedule a free fork replacement. Linus is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Independent bicycle shops nationwide and online at www.linusbike.com from January 2020 through October 2022 for between $2,000 and $2,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycle Co Ltd, of China
Importer(s):

Linus Bike Inc., of Venice, California

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-727
