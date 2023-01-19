Lifetime Brands Recalls Hot Chocolate Pots Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Williams-Sonoma

The hot chocolate pots are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic paint on the pots can spark, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,700 (In addition, about 40 were sold in Canada).
Williams-Sonoma toll-free at 855-801-9416 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at WSIHotChocPotRecall2022@wsgc.com, or online at https://www.williams-sonoma.com/customer-service/safety-recalls/ or www.williams-sonoma.com and click “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
This recall involves hot chocolate pots with SKU/UGS number 9292417. The SKU/UGS number is located on the bottom of the box. The Hot Chocolate Pot is white with a red lid. The ceramic pot features a reindeer on the front side. The Hot Chocolate Pot includes a battery-operated frothing wand. The date code 5/22 is displayed on the bottom of the pot.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pots and contact Williams-Sonoma for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund plus a $20 gift card.
None reported
Lifetime Brands Inc., of Garden City, New York
