 Skip to main content

Lifetime Brands Recalls Hot Chocolate Pots Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Williams-Sonoma

  • Recalled Hot Chocolate Pots
  • Recalled Hot Chocolate Pots
  • The packaging of the recalled Hot Chocolate Pots
Name of Product:
Hot Chocolate Pots
Hazard:

The hot chocolate pots are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic paint on the pots can spark, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 19, 2023
Units:

About 2,700 (In addition, about 40 were sold in Canada).

Consumer Contact

Williams-Sonoma toll-free at 855-801-9416 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at WSIHotChocPotRecall2022@wsgc.com, or online at https://www.williams-sonoma.com/customer-service/safety-recalls/ or www.williams-sonoma.com and click “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves hot chocolate pots with SKU/UGS number 9292417. The SKU/UGS number is located on the bottom of the box. The Hot Chocolate Pot is white with a red lid. The ceramic pot features a reindeer on the front side.  The Hot Chocolate Pot includes a battery-operated frothing wand. The date code 5/22 is displayed on the bottom of the pot. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pots and contact Williams-Sonoma for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund plus a $20 gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold At:
Williams-Sonoma stores nationwide, online at www.williams-sonoma.com and through Williams-Sonoma catalogs from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $100.
Importer(s):

Lifetime Brands Inc., of Garden City, New York

Distributor(s):
Williams-Sonoma Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-096
Fast Track Recall
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hot Chocolate Pots
Lifetime Brands Recalls Hot Chocolate Pots Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Williams-Sonoma

The hot chocolate pots are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic paint on the pots can spark, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled ZLINE RG30 (30-inch) gas range
ZLINE Recalls Gas Ranges Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Recalled Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Model CBJ-450
Conair Recalls Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos Due to Laceration Hazard

The nut holding the blender blade assembly can loosen and detach from the base when in use, posing a laceration hazard if a consumer comes in contact with a loose blade.

Recalled Indigo Papa Bear mug
Indigo Books & Music Recalls Indigo Branded Bear Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards

The recalled mugs can crack or break when filled with hot liquid, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DB (black)
Newair Recalls Magic Chef Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Outdoor Convertible Freezers
U-Line Recalls Outdoor Freezers Due to Fire Hazard

The outdoor freezers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product