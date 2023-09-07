Lectric Ebikes Recalls Disc Brake Calipers Sold on Lectric E-Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.
About 45,000
Lectric eBikes LLC toll-free at 877-479-5422 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.lectricebikesrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or at www.lectricebikes.com and click on the recalls tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves mechanical disc brake calipers located on both front and rear of Lectric electric bicycle models XP 3.0 Black, XP 3.0 Long- Range Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 White, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range White. The model name is printed on the bike’s rear rack.
Consumers should immediately stop using Lectric e-bikes with the recalled disc brake calipers and contact the firm for a free mechanical caliper repair kit. Consumers will receive up to $100 towards the cost to install front and rear mechanical brake calipers. Lectric Ebikes is contacting all purchasers directly.
The firm has received four reports of loss of braking power including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.
Lectric eBikes LLC, of Phoenix, Arizona
