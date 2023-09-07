 Skip to main content

Lectric Ebikes Recalls Disc Brake Calipers Sold on Lectric E-Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Lectric eBikes XP 3.0 Black with recalled brake calipers
  • Lectric eBikes XP 3.0 Long-Range Black with recalled brake calipers
  • Lectric eBikes XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black with recalled brake calipers
  • Lectric eBikes XP Step-Thru 3.0 White with recalled brake calipers
  • Lectric eBikes XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range with recalled brake calipers
  • Lectric eBikes XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range White with recalled brake calipers
Name of Product:
Disc brake calipers sold on Lectric e-bicycles
Hazard:

The mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 07, 2023
Units:

About 45,000

Consumer Contact

Lectric eBikes LLC toll-free at 877-479-5422 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.lectricebikesrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or at www.lectricebikes.com and click on the recalls tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves mechanical disc brake calipers located on both front and rear of Lectric electric bicycle models XP 3.0 Black, XP 3.0 Long- Range Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black, XP Step-Thru 3.0 White, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range, XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range White. The model name is printed on the bike’s rear rack.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using Lectric e-bikes with the recalled disc brake calipers and contact the firm for a free mechanical caliper repair kit. Consumers will receive up to $100 towards the cost to install front and rear mechanical brake calipers. Lectric Ebikes is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of loss of braking power including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

Sold At:
Online at lectricebikes.com from November 2022 through May 2023 for between $1,000 and $1,200.
Importer(s):

Lectric eBikes LLC, of Phoenix, Arizona

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-789
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

