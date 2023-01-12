 Skip to main content

LG Electronics Recalls Free-Standing 86-Inch Smart Televisions and Stands Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

  Recalled LG Electronics 86-inch Smart TV and stands
  • Recalled LG Electronics 86-inch Smart TV and stands showing model and serial number location
Name of Product:
LG 86-inch smart televisions and stands
Hazard:

The TV can become unstable while on the assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others.

Recall Date:
January 12, 2023
Units:

About 52,000 (In addition, about 1,800 were sold in Canada and about 2,900 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

LG Electronics: Text “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or call at 800-243-0000 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, email at 86inchTVstand@lge.com or online at www.lgecares.com/tvstand or online at www.lg.com and click on “Public Notices and Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA. The TVs (not including the stands) are 86-inches diagonally, 43.5-inches high, 76-inches wide, and 2.4-inches deep. They weigh approximately 100 pounds. The serial number of the recalled product begins with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM and is located at the bottom right of the back of the TV, along with the model number. Consumers can also check the serial number by pressing the mute button, three times rapidly, on the original LG remote control provided with their TV.

 

Remedy:

Consumers using the TV’s supporting stand legs should immediately detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children. Contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free repair. Consumers who wall-mounted their TVs do not need to stop using their TVs.

Incidents/Injuries:

LG Electronics has received 22 reports of TV stand instability, resulting in 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart, Best Buy, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com and Costco.com from March 2022 through September 2022 for between $1,100 and $1,900.
Manufacturer(s):
LG Electronics Reynosa, S.A. de C.V., of Reynosa, Mexico
Importer(s):

LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc., of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-721
Fast Track Recall



 

