LG Electronics Recalls Free-Standing 86-Inch Smart Televisions and Stands Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

This recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA. The TVs (not including the stands) are 86-inches diagonally, 43.5-inches high, 76-inches wide, and 2.4-inches deep. They weigh approximately 100 pounds. The serial number of the recalled product begins with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM and is located at the bottom right of the back of the TV, along with the model number. Consumers can also check the serial number by pressing the mute button, three times rapidly, on the original LG remote control provided with their TV.