Kubota Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Injury and Collision Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Kubota RTV-XG850 Model Utility Vehicles
Hazard:

The utility vehicle’s steering shaft can shear at or near the electric power steering housing, and cause the driver to lose steering control, posing injury and collision hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

About 19,500

Consumer Contact

Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.kubotausa.com/contact/form, Additional information can be found online at www.kubotausa.com/service-support/safety/safety-notices or online at www.kubotausa.com, click Service & Support, click Safety, and then view the Safety & Recall Notice.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2018 through 2022 base model Kubota RTV-XG850 Utility Vehicles, known as the “Sidekick.” “Sidekick” and/or the model number are on the side of the utility vehicle.  Data plates on the side of the recalled vehicles have the model number and serial numbers ranging from 10001-50018, X0001-X0139, and Y0001-Y1312.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kubota has received five reports of incidents worldwide of steering shaft shearing.  No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2022 for between $14,700 and $16,900.
Distributor(s):
Kubota Tractor Corporation, of Grapevine, Texas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-713
