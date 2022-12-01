Kubota Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Injury and Collision Hazards (Recall Alert)

The utility vehicle’s steering shaft can shear at or near the electric power steering housing, and cause the driver to lose steering control, posing injury and collision hazards.
About 19,500
Kubota Tractor Corporation toll-free at 888-458-2682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.kubotausa.com/contact/form, Additional information can be found online at www.kubotausa.com/service-support/safety/safety-notices or online at www.kubotausa.com, click Service & Support, click Safety, and then view the Safety & Recall Notice.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2018 through 2022 base model Kubota RTV-XG850 Utility Vehicles, known as the “Sidekick.” “Sidekick” and/or the model number are on the side of the utility vehicle. Data plates on the side of the recalled vehicles have the model number and serial numbers ranging from 10001-50018, X0001-X0139, and Y0001-Y1312.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair. Kubota is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kubota has received five reports of incidents worldwide of steering shaft shearing. No injuries or deaths have been reported.
