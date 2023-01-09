Kids2 Reannounces Recall of 694,000 Rocking Sleepers; Four Additional Deaths After Recall

Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
About 694,000 (The original recall was announced in April 2019).
Kids2 toll-free at 866-869-7954 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Rocking Sleeper recall or www.kids2.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
All models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers are included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the rocking sleeper immediately and contact Kids2 for a refund. It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.
A total of 15 infant fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. Eleven deaths were reported to have occurred before the recall, (including five deaths previously reported by CPSC and Kids2 at the time of the original recall). Four fatalities were reported to have occurred after the recall was announced. Kids2 notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rocking Sleeper.
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
Kids2, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.