Kids2 Reannounces Recall of 694,000 Rocking Sleepers; Four Additional Deaths After Recall

Incidents/Injuries:

A total of 15 infant fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. Eleven deaths were reported to have occurred before the recall, (including five deaths previously reported by CPSC and Kids2 at the time of the original recall). Four fatalities were reported to have occurred after the recall was announced. Kids2 notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rocking Sleeper.