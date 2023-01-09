 Skip to main content

Kids2 Reannounces Recall of 694,000 Rocking Sleepers; Four Additional Deaths After Recall

  • Recalled Kids2 Rocking Sleeper
  • Recalled Kids2 Rocking Sleeper
Name of Product:
All models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 09, 2023
Units:

About 694,000 (The original recall was announced in April 2019).

Consumer Contact

Kids2 toll-free at 866-869-7954 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Rocking Sleeper recall  or www.kids2.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

All models of Kids2 Rocking Sleepers are included in this recall.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the rocking sleeper immediately and contact Kids2 for a refund.  It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Incidents/Injuries:

A total of 15 infant fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. Eleven deaths were reported to have occurred before the recall, (including five deaths previously reported by CPSC and Kids2 at the time of the original recall). Four fatalities were reported to have occurred after the recall was announced. Kids2 notes that in some of the reports, it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rocking Sleeper.

Sold At:
Major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 2019 for between $40 and $80.
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Importer(s):

Kids2, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-089
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleeper
Fisher-Price Reannounces Recall of 4.7 Million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers; At Least Eight Deaths Occurred After Recall

Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Recalled Kids2 Rocking Sleeper
Kids2 Reannounces Recall of 694,000 Rocking Sleepers; Four Additional Deaths After Recall

Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Recalled P.J. Salvage pajama set in camo print in olive
P.J. Salvage Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Unicorn – White
Target Recalls Children’s Pillowfort Weighted Blankets Due to Asphyxiation Hazard; Two Fatalities Reported

A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Cream
Samnyte Tattoo Numbing Creams Recalled Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com; Risk of Poisoning; Imported by Liu Xianli

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The tattoo numbing cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest it.

Recalled Crate and Barrel Thornhill Dark Brown and Natural Baby Crib
Crate And Barrel Recalls Thornhill Baby Cribs Due to Fall and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The mattress support pins can become loose or not fit properly causing the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product