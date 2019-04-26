  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Kids II Recalls All Rocking Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths

En Español
Name of product:
All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 26, 2019
Units:
Approximately 694,000
Consumer Contact:

Consumers should call Kids II toll-free at 1-866-869-7954 8:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kids2.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

All models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers.  A full list of the names and model numbers affected is below:

 

Style Number

Product Name

10081

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10126

Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy

10127

Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy

10148

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe

10178

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10289

Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge

10292

Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton

10320

Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb

10380

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion

10568

Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper

10729

Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper

10872

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra

10888

DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley

10890

DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington

11021

Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts

11022

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms

11063

Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley

11164

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion

11171

Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES

11357

Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON

11429

Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden

11714

DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders

11792

Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan

11894

Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN

11895

Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI

11962

Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn

12115

Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display

60130

Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine

60131

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60163

Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60327

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson

60328

Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse

60331

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb

60401

Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels

60600

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow

60635

Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
 

All cloth component parts of the models identified above
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

Since the 2012 product introduction, five infant fatalities have occurred in the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Sold At:

Major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019 for approximately $40-$80.

Importer(s):

Kids II, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-112
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Flying Tiger Copenhagen Recalls Toy Train Carts Due to Choking Hazard
Target Recalls Wooden Toy Vehicles Due to Choking Hazard
Go Couture Recalls Children’s Loungewear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
H&M Recalls Children’s Bathrobes Due to Violation of Flammability Standard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Fisher-Price Recalls Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths