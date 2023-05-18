 Skip to main content

Kell Electronic Recalls Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators Due to Burn Hazard

  Model Number location on back of the refrigerator
Name of Product:
Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerators with LED Lights
Hazard:

The refrigerator’s power cord can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
May 18, 2023
Units:

About 25,000

Consumer Contact

Kell Electronic USA Inc. toll-free at 888-860-9989 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@kellelectronic.com or online at https://www.personalchiller.com/recall or https://www.personalchiller.com/ and click on “Recall” located at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerators with LED Lights.  They have a matte black finish exterior, lighted LED door and a remote control that has mood lighting effects. The LED lights were sold in red and blue colors.  Model number K1000BK is on the back of the refrigerator.  The refrigerators are 15.7 inches tall, 11.7 inches deep and 8.5 inches wide.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled refrigerator and contact Kell Electronic to receive a full refund or a replacement cord.  Once unplugged, the firm is asking consumers to use scissors to cut the cord, take a photo of the cut cord then throw the cord away. Consumers will need to submit the photo to the firm to receive the full refund or replacement cord.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the power cord overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com as well as secondhand stores and websites from September 2022 through January 2023 for about $60.
Importer(s):

Kell Electronic USA inc., Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-206
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

