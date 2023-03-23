Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Sold on Ferris and SCAG Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The high-pressure fuel line can get damaged by contact with the fuel pump cover, causing a fuel leak that poses burn and fire hazards.
About 33,100
Kawasaki Motors Corp. USA toll-free at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html or www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris brand name with mower models IS 700Z ZTR, ISX 800Z ZTR and ISX 2200Z ZTR and under the SCAG brand name with mower models Tiger Cat II and V- Ride II. The recalled engines are model year 2018 through 2022 Kawasaki FT730V-EFI series. “Kawasaki FT730V EFI” is printed on the engine air filter cover. The engine model and serial number are located on the engine fan housing. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall:
|Recalled Engine Table - EFI Engines Only
|Model Number
|Specification Number
|Engine Serial Number Range
|FT730V
|AS41, BS41, CS41, DS41,
AS42, BS42, CS42, DS42
|FT730VA00107 - FT730VA66205
Consumers should immediately stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kawasaki has received four reports of incidents involving the high-pressure fuel lines leaking including one fire. No injuries have been reported.
