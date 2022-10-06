 Skip to main content

Katadyn North America Recalls Optimus Gemini Portable Gas Stoves Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Optimus Gemini Portable 2-burner Stove
  • Serial number location printed on the black connector to the gas canister
Name of Product:
Optimus Gemini portable 2-burner stoves
Hazard:

The recalled stove’s gas regulator can have a tear in the seal causing a gas leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 06, 2022
Units:

About 1,100 (In addition, about 500 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Katadyn North America Inc. at 800-755-6701 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday or online at www.katadyngroup.com/us/en/recall or at www.katadyngroup.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Optimus Gemini Portable 2-burner Stoves. “Optimus” is printed on the side. The stoves are black metal with silver top burner surfaces, measure about 12 inches long and 4 inches wide and can be used with isobutane-propane fuels. The recalled stoves have the following serial number range RG000001 through RG006788 and RG023004 through RG023323. The serial number is printed on the black connector to the gas canister.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stoves and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Katadyn North America to receive a prepaid mailer to return the stove for a full refund. Katadyn North America is contacting all known purchasers directly or through its retail partners.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores nationwide and on various websites from January 2021 through September 2022 for about $178.
Importer(s):

Katadyn North America Inc., of Rocklin, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Romania
Recall number:
23-004
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
