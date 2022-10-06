Katadyn North America Recalls Optimus Gemini Portable Gas Stoves Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled stove’s gas regulator can have a tear in the seal causing a gas leak, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,100 (In addition, about 500 were sold in Canada)
Katadyn North America Inc. at 800-755-6701 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday or online at www.katadyngroup.com/us/en/recall or at www.katadyngroup.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Optimus Gemini Portable 2-burner Stoves. “Optimus” is printed on the side. The stoves are black metal with silver top burner surfaces, measure about 12 inches long and 4 inches wide and can be used with isobutane-propane fuels. The recalled stoves have the following serial number range RG000001 through RG006788 and RG023004 through RG023323. The serial number is printed on the black connector to the gas canister.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stoves and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Katadyn North America to receive a prepaid mailer to return the stove for a full refund. Katadyn North America is contacting all known purchasers directly or through its retail partners.
None reported
Katadyn North America Inc., of Rocklin, Calif.
