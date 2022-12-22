KTM North America Recalls GASGAS Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

An incorrectly programmed CDI box can lead to engine failure, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 231 (In addition, about 40 were sold in Canada)
GASGAS Motorcycles North America Inc. toll-free at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gasgas.com/en-us/service/safety-information.html or at www.gasgas.com and click on “Safety Information” located at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2022 GASGAS MC 250 closed course competition Motorcycles. Model number GASGAS MC 250 is printed on the side panel and/or rear fender. GASGAS motorcycles are red with a white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds.
Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized GASGAS Motorcycle dealer to schedule a free repair, which involves replacing the CDI box. KTM is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
KTM North America Inc., of Amherst, Ohio
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.