 Skip to main content

Juratoys Recalls Children’s Activity Tables Due to Choking Hazard

  • Recalled Janod Activity Table – J04411
  • Recalled Janod Activity Table – J04402
Name of Product:
Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables
Hazard:

The activity table contains a silver metal bell which can detach from its metal arch, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 25, 2023
Units:

About 5,080 (In addition, about 1,030 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@juratoysus.com, or online at https://www.janod.us/content/46-recall-information or www.janod.us and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables for children 12 months and older. The rounded triangle wooden tables measure about 21 inches wide and 18 inches high. The toys on the table are made of wood and metal. The round table measures about 22 inches in diameter. The tables are multicolored with gray, pink, blue and white. The tabletop activities include a grooved track for vehicle play, a bell arch, a bead and wire maze, a shape sorter, gear activity and stacking activity. The model number J04402 or J04411 can be found on a label on the underside of the activity table.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled activity tables and contact Juratoys for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Nordstrom and Crate and Barrel stores nationwide, online at Amazon.com, Maisonnette.com, Nordstrom.com, and CrateandBarrel.com and at other specialty toy, gift and books stores nationwide and in catalogs from February 2020 through December 2022 for between $65 and $83.
Manufacturer(s):
Juratoys US Corp., of Bloomingdale, Illinois
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-210
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 Box with Metallic Whiteboards
The Good and the Beautiful Recalls Math 1 and Math 3 Boxes Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The whiteboard attached to the boxes can become detached exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Janod Activity Table – J04411
Juratoys Recalls Children’s Activity Tables Due to Choking Hazard

The activity table contains a silver metal bell which can detach from its metal arch, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled The Company Store Children’s White Robes
The Company Store Recalls Children’s White Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at thecompanystore.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s white robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled metal doll pin included in the L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat boxes
CultureFly Recalls L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat Subscription Boxes Sold with Metal Doll Pins Due to the Violation of the Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The paint on the children’s metal doll pins contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Screaming Plush Monkey
Diamond Visions Recalls Plush Monkey Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The eyes on the toy can detach, posing a small part choking hazard to children.

Recalled Lelinta multi-purpose kids helmet – blue
Lucky Global Recalls Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect a child in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product