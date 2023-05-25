Juratoys Recalls Children’s Activity Tables Due to Choking Hazard

The activity table contains a silver metal bell which can detach from its metal arch, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 5,080 (In addition, about 1,030 were sold in Canada)
Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@juratoysus.com, or online at https://www.janod.us/content/46-recall-information or www.janod.us and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves two models of Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Tables for children 12 months and older. The rounded triangle wooden tables measure about 21 inches wide and 18 inches high. The toys on the table are made of wood and metal. The round table measures about 22 inches in diameter. The tables are multicolored with gray, pink, blue and white. The tabletop activities include a grooved track for vehicle play, a bell arch, a bead and wire maze, a shape sorter, gear activity and stacking activity. The model number J04402 or J04411 can be found on a label on the underside of the activity table.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled activity tables and contact Juratoys for a free repair kit.
None reported
