Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls Horizon Fitness Treadmills Due to Fall Hazard

The treadmills can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed, or stop without user input, posing a fall hazard.
About 192,000 (In addition, about 7,000 sold in Canada)
Horizon Fitness online at https://www.horizonfitness.com/support/recall or www.horizonfitness.com and click on “Safety Notices,” or Horizon Fitness toll-free at 888-223-1045 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or by email at retailrecall@johnsonfit.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills. The treadmill has a running area that measures 55 inches long by 20 inches wide and has a 33-inch-wide console. The display has red LEDs that provide workout information to the user. Horizon T101-05 is printed on the treadmill’s serial number label. The name of the model and the serial number are located on the metal frame near the power switch. The serial number starts with the letters “TM”. Only treadmills with the following serial numbers are included in this recall. Only Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills are included in this recall.
|
MODEL NAME
|
Serial Numbers Starting With
|
T101-05 China
|
TM734
|
T101-05 Vietnam
|
TM486
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled T101-05 treadmills and contact Horizon to receive a free USB with a software repair to install on the treadmills.
Horizon has received at least 874 reports where the treadmills unexpectedly changed speed or stopped, including 71 reports of injury, including bruises, abrasions and two broken bones.
Johnson Health Tech Trading of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin
