Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls Horizon Fitness Treadmills Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills. The treadmill has a running area that measures 55 inches long by 20 inches wide and has a 33-inch-wide console. The display has red LEDs that provide workout information to the user. Horizon T101-05 is printed on the treadmill’s serial number label. The name of the model and the serial number are located on the metal frame near the power switch. The serial number starts with the letters “TM”. Only treadmills with the following serial numbers are included in this recall. Only Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills are included in this recall.